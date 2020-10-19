Top Palestinian Official Erekat on Ventilator, in ‘Critical’ Condition with COVID-19

Longtime chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat is suffering from pneumonia after he contracted the novel COVID-19, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila said today.

Alkaila said in a press statement that the President’s Office, the government, and the Ministry were closely monitoring the developments related to the health condition of Erekat, who was placed on a ventilator today and was is in critical condition at the Hadassah Ein Karem hospital in West Jerusalem.

Breaking: #SaebErekat who contracted #coronavirus this month, was intubated after his condition worsened and is now considered critical, according to #Hadassahhospital in Jerusalem!

She added that 65-year-old Erekat was required specialized medical care at the Israeli hospital given his history of respiratory illness as he underwent a lung transplant at Inova Fairfax Hospital in northern Virginia, US, in October 2017.

Alkaila also pointed out that her Ministry was in contact with medics treating Erekat at the hospital to remain abreast of his health condition as she wished him a speedy and full recovery.

“Mr Erekat had a quiet night but this morning his condition deteriorated, and it is now defined as critical,” a statement from the Israeli hospital said today.

“Due to respiratory distress, he was put on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma.”

Erekat “arrived in serious condition” and was receiving oxygen, the hospital said on Sunday, adding that his condition was “serious” but “stable.”

Hadassah said it was “in contact with international medical authorities regarding the treatment policy of this complex patient.”

