Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Yabad, Raid Electricity Authority Building

The Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Yabad, southwest of Jenin, on Thursday, bulldozed a new road that connects the town with one of its suburbs, and raided the Yabad Electricity Authority building, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The mayor of Yabad, Amjad Atatreh, told WAFA that the Israeli bulldozers destroyed and closed the new 200-meter-long street used by school and university students and farmers.

Additionally, the Israeli troops raided the Electricity Authority building and nearby houses and searched them while interrogating the employees and residents, causing material damage to two vehicles.

The Israeli forces also set up military observation points on the roofs of the houses.

The Israeli army imposed a military siege on the town earlier this week, closed all access roads with dirt and checkpoints, and prevented people from entering or leaving the town, disrupting the sitting of high school students for the final matriculation exams, the tawjihi.

(WAFA, PC)