Israeli Bulldozers Uproot Dozens of Trees near Hebron

November 12, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years. (Photo: File)

Israeli bulldozers on Friday uprooted dozens of fruitful trees in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mohammad Awad, a media activist, told WAFA that Israeli forces used a bulldozer to raze a five-donum plot of land planted with over 130 trees belonging to the Ba‘ran and Sabarna families to make room for the expansion of the nearby illegal settlement of Karmei Tzur.

There are over 600,000 Israeli settlers living in illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law.

The number of settlers has almost tripled since the Oslo Accords of 1993, when settlers’ number estimated 252,000. Illegal colonial settlements have leapt from 144 to 515 in that time.

Israel’s nation-state law that passed last July stated that building and strengthening settlements as a “national interest.”

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

