Israeli Forces Shoot, Critically Injure Palestinian Youth near Apartheid Wall

A Palestinian youth was shot and critically injured on Saturday by Israeli soldiers near the Israeli apartheid wall in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the young man was brought to a hospital in the northern West Bank city of Qalqiliya with a bullet injury to the shoulder.

It doesn’t matter how you dress it up, Israel’s apartheid wall needs to go. pic.twitter.com/GROetRYaUb — Bint (@PalBint) April 29, 2022

However, according to the ministry, the injury caused severe bleeding that endangered the life of the youth. He was reported in critical condition.

Reports said the shooting took place near the apartheid wall in the village of Habla, south of Qalqiliya.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)