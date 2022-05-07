Israeli Forces Shoot, Critically Injure Palestinian Youth near Apartheid Wall

May 7, 2022 Blog, News
Palestinian workers try to cross Israeli apartheid wall. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

A Palestinian youth was shot and critically injured on Saturday by Israeli soldiers near the Israeli apartheid wall in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the young man was brought to a hospital in the northern West Bank city of Qalqiliya with a bullet injury to the shoulder.

However, according to the ministry, the injury caused severe bleeding that endangered the life of the youth. He was reported in critical condition.

Reports said the shooting took place near the apartheid wall in the village of Habla, south of Qalqiliya.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*