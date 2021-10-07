Israeli Court Grants Jewish Settlers Right to Perform ‘Silent Prayer’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Wednesday an Israeli court ruling that allows Jewish settlers to perform their prayers in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA has reported.

The ministry, according to WAFA, described the ruling as “unprecedented”, adding that “this flagrant aggression against Al Aqsa Mosque .. constitutes a declaration of war against the Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims, as well as an open call to a religious war in the region.”

An Israeli court has allowed settlers to perform"Silent prayer" at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound. #Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/DjhyVRajpW — Memo Hamada (@MemoHamada16) October 7, 2021

Officials warned that such a decision is a prelude to the spatial division of the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa, stating that “this has dangerous consequences for Al-Aqsa Mosque and its historic and legal status.”

The ministry stressed that it is exerting every effort on the political and diplomatic fronts to challenge the court’s ruling. It is coordinating action with the Jordanian government — which has legal custodianship over the Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem — as well as the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

