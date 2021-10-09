Israeli Court Revokes Permission for ‘Silent Jewish Prayer’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque

An Israeli court in Jerusalem on Friday has revoked a previous decision of the Magistrate’s Court permitting “silent prayers” for Jewish settlers in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Quds News Network reported on Friday.

Earlier this month, the Magistrate’s Court granted Jewish settlers the right to perform “silent prayers” in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

#breakingnews#Israeli court has revoked its earlier a decision tht permitted Israeli settlers to perform "silent prayers" at #Alaqsa mosque.

The initial ruling created an internationsl uproar,as it further challenged the status quo in #Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa.#NewPress_en — 🇵🇸خاتيجا سليمانKhatija 🇵🇸💪 (@KatSuleman) October 9, 2021

The decision included an order for Israeli police to cancel an expulsion warrant issued against extremist settler Aryeh Lippo from the mosque, stating that “the presence of Jewish worshippers on Temple Mount cannot be criminalized as long as their prayers are silent.”

The decision to grant permission for silent Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque stirred anger in the Palestinian territories and caused much tension among Palestinian and Jordanian leaderships.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)