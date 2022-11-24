Israel Imposes Closure on Jenin, Blocks Movement of Goods

The Israeli army imposed a closure on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, preventing the movement of goods and commodities “until further notice”, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian security sources have been quoted as saying that the Isreali occupation army closed Al-Jalama and Salem military checkpoints leading to Jenin in both directions.

The sources stated that the movement of goods and commodities was also being blocked; Palestinian workers were not allowed to move from Jenin into Israeli territory and no entry into the city was allowed.

The move comes amid tensions witnessed in Jenin in recent hours, especially since Palestinian gunmen withheld the body of an Israeli youth two days ago after he was killed in a traffic accident, assuming that he was a soldier in the Israeli army.

Israeli media outlets confirmed that the body of the youth was handed over to the Israeli Civil Administration after talks conducted by the Palestinian Authority and mediated by the UN.

Earlier, the official Palestinian radio station reported that Palestinian gunmen were holding the youth’s body in the Jenin refugee camp, demanding the “release of the bodies of martyrs” being held by Israel.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)