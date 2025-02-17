Israeli Drone Strike Kills Hamas Official in Sidon on Eve of Withdrawal Deadline

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli drone strike killed a Hamas official in Sidon as Israeli forces re-entered Kfar Shuba, raising tensions ahead of the withdrawal deadline.

An Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon on Monday, just a day before Israel’s scheduled withdrawal. Israeli sources claimed the target was a senior Hamas official.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that the strike occurred on the marine highway near Sidon’s municipal stadium while the driver was still inside. The Lebanese Health Ministry later confirmed that one person was killed.

Israeli Army Radio said the operation targeted an “important figure” but did not name him.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left his trial session to approve the assassination and held an urgent security consultation. Israeli sources described the target as a key element in Hamas’s infrastructure.

🇱🇧 Lebanon Update 🇱🇧 Israeli drone strike in Sidon killed one; target was Hamas member Mohammad Shahin. DNA tests underway. pic.twitter.com/Xz3e71hWFQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 17, 2025

A Lebanese security source told Al-Jazeera that the strike targeted Hamas cadre Mohammad Shanin.

DNA tests were reportedly conducted to confirm the identity of the victim.

Israeli Incursion and Airstrikes

Simultaneously, Israeli forces re-entered the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Shuba after withdrawing three weeks ago.

According to a Lebanese security source, Israeli tanks and a bulldozer were deployed inside the town and its western surroundings.

An Israeli drone also struck near Kfar Shuba School, which had already been damaged in a previous attack.

Israeli warplanes carried out additional strikes on multiple towns in the Bekaa region, including Halbata, Harbata, and the hills surrounding Bodai. The Israeli army claimed it was targeting Hezbollah’s infrastructure.

BREAKING: Mohammad Shahin, a senior official in Hamas's military wing in Lebanon, was killed in a targeted Israeli airstrike in Sidon, southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/i7bHGIYSE6 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 17, 2025

Hezbollah Rejects Withdrawal Delay

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem rejected on Sunday any justification for extending Israel’s withdrawal deadline, insisting that Israel must withdraw by tomorrow.

He stated that while Hezbollah had upheld the agreement, Israel had violated it “hundreds of times.”

In response, Netanyahu told the Lebanese people that their task now was to dismantle Hezbollah—warning that if they failed to do so, Israel would take action itself.

During a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Netanyahu called for the implementation of two UN resolutions on Lebanon and reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

(PC, AJA)