Israeli Elections: With 86% of Votes Counted, Netanyahu Looks Set for Victory

With 86 percent of the votes counted after Tuesday’s general election in Israel, Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu is set to win.

Netanyahu’s bloc is set to obtain 65 out of 120 seats. Likud party rose to 32 seats, while Yesh Atid remained at 24.

The ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism party obtained 14 seats.

Benny Gantz’s National Unity party obtained 12 seats. Shas dropped down to 11, while United Torah Judaism obtained 8 seats.

Yisrael Beytenu, Ra’am, and Hadash-Ta’al obtained five seats, and Labor four. Meretz and Balad have not crossed the electoral threshold.

According to the BBC, “Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara, appeared at his Likud party’s election night venue at 03:00 local time (01:00 GMT) on Wednesday to thunderous applause.”

“We have won a huge vote of confidence from the people of Israel,” he told his supporters.

