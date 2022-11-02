Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man near Ramallah

Habes Rayyan, 54, was killed by Isreali forces near Ramallah. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces on Wednesday killed a Palestinian man at the entrance of the village of Beit Ur, near Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Habes Abdul-Hafeez Rayyan, 54. He was killed after Israeli soldiers shot him near a military checkpoint.

Israeli sources claimed that Rayyan injured an officer after ramming his car into an Israeli soldier.

Rayyan, who hailed from the town of Beit Duqqu, northwest of the occupied city of Jerusalem, is the father of Palestinian prisoner Qussai Rayyan and of former political prisoner Assem Rayyan.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)

