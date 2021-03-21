Thousands in Jerusalem Rally at Anti-Netanyahu Protest ahead of Israeli Elections (VIDEO)

Thousands of Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence on Saturday to call for his resignation, days before general elections.

First launched in June last year, the vocal and colorful demonstrations against Netanyahu have gained momentum over the past 38 weeks, with Saturday night’s rally due to be the largest in recent months.

Netanyahu, in power for a record 12 consecutive years, is hoping to remain in office following Israel’s fourth election in less than two years on March 23.

Netanyahu, 71, was the first Israeli premier to be indicted in office for corruption when he was formally charged last year in three cases over claims he accepted improper gifts and sought to trade regulatory favor with media moguls in exchange for positive coverage.

The combative premier denies wrongdoing and claims he is the victim of a witch-hunt, but he would be forced to resign if convicted with all appeals exhausted.

Police warned Jerusalem residents to keep away from the site of the Saturday demonstration and the route of the march leading up to it.

Seeking to make up a potential loss of seats to the New Hope party formed last year by prominent defectors from his Likud movement, Netanyahu helped orchestrate a new alliance of far-right religious nationalists.

If this new bloc, Religious Zionism, crosses the minimum threshold required to sit in parliament, it would likely provide the pro-Netanyahu camp with four desperately needed additional seats.

