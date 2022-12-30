Israeli Envoy to France Quits Role ahead of New Government

The Israeli envoy to France said she was quitting her role, ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government assuming power, The New Arab reported.

Yael German was given the ambassador role last year by Yair Lapid, then the foreign minister, who on Thursday was replaced as prime minister by a returning Netanyahu.

The diplomat sent the Likud party chief a letter and informed Israel’s foreign ministry she was quitting, news website The Times of Israel reported on Thursday.

“The government you established and lead includes representatives of parties whose extreme positions are expressed in its guidelines, in its policies, and in statements on legislation – illegitimate legislation in my eyes – it intends to pass,” she said.

German said she can’t “lie to myself and continue to represent policies that are so radically different from what I believe in”.

She previously sat in the Israeli parliament, representing Yesh Atid, centrist Lapid’s party. She is also a former minister.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)