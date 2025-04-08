Israeli Forces Abduct Wounded Palestinian, Storm al-Quds University 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Clashes reportedly erupted between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces in Nablus.

Israeli occupation forces shot and injured a young Palestinian man during a raid in Nablus on Tuesday, while the army also stormed the Al-Quds University campus in Abu Dis, east of Jerusalem, firing teargas and sound bombs.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, undercover Israeli forces stormed the Khallet al-Amud area. They then shot and wounded Mahmoud al-Banna before abducting him.

The aftermath of Israeli occupation forces’ raid on Palestinian detainee Mahmoud Al-Banna’s home, during their incursion into Nablus city, in the occupied West Bank, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/uJp6JSq2DI — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 8, 2025

According to the Al Jazeera Arabic news site, clashes erupted between Palestinian resistance fighters and the Israeli occupation forces in Nablus.

The Nablus Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, reportedly said that its fighters “engaged in fierce battles with occupation forces around the Old City of Nablus and showered them with bullets.”

Home Set Alight

Israeli forces also set fire to a house near the Evangelical Hospital in the western part of Nablus, Al Jazeera reported.

Civil Defense said that occupation forces prevented its crews from extinguishing the fire, while soldiers fired sound bombs and tear gas at young men who tried to reach the vicinity of the house.

Watch: Occupation forces set fire to a besieged house during a raid on the vicinity of the Evangelical Hospital in Nablus. pic.twitter.com/Y83lb1Qi94 — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) April 8, 2025

Sources told Al Jazeera that the city of Nablus was completely closed off and surrounded by iron gates and military checkpoints set up by the Israeli army.

University Raid

Also on Tuesday, Israeli troops stormed the Al-Quds University campus ahead of a demonstration against Israel’s ongoing military assault on the Gaza Strip.

Watch: An Israeli military force stormed in a predawn raid Al-Quds University campus in the town of Abu Dis, east of Jerusalem, firing teargas and sound bombs towards students pic.twitter.com/vyLLaH6D9X — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) April 8, 2025

Intense confrontations erupted between students and the Israeli forces, as the troops fired a barrage of tear gas. Around 23 students were affected by the inhalation of the tear gas.

Tubas

In a related development, Israeli occupation forces stormed the northern city of Tubas from all directions and sent massive military reinforcements toward the city, the report added.

More footage shows that parts of a house surrounded by the occupation army in Nablus were set on fire. pic.twitter.com/gIOLHXqUcp — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) April 8, 2025

Occupation forces raided residential buildings, turning them into military barracks, deployed snipers, and imposed a curfew. This comes amid resistance fighters detonating explosive devices against Israeli military vehicles in the city, the report noted.

Jenin

Also on Tuesday, an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on the Al-Damj neighborhood in Jenin refugee camp, causing a large explosion, according to Al Jazeera.

The report cited the Palestinian Information Center as saying that occupation forces continue to raid homes in the Al-Hadaf and Al-Jabariyat neighborhoods west of Jenin.

Satellite images show the destruction left behind by the Israeli occupation forces in Jenin refugee camp within a few months. pic.twitter.com/EtFa5BXVr5 — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) April 8, 2025

Sources confirmed to Al Jazeera that occupation forces were searching homes, detaining citizens, checking their phones, and threatening anyone filming the army’s movements with arrest, expulsion, and burning of their homes.

The army is continuing its arrest campaigns in several neighborhoods in the camp, the city, and nearby villages.

Over 21,000 Displaced

Entering its 77th consecutive day, Israel’s military operation in Jenin and its camp has so far resulted in the deaths of 36 Palestinians, including 10 children, and the displacement of more than 21,000 people from the camp and its surrounding neighborhoods.

Israeli occupation forces detonate Palestinian homes in the Jenin refugee camp amid the ongoing aggression in the camp, for the past 79 days. pic.twitter.com/euifa47P5E — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 8, 2025

According to Palestinian officials cited by Al Jazeera, more than 600 homes and facilities have been completely or partially demolished, burned, and destroyed.

Around 35 Palestinians have been detained since Monday across the West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces launched a wide-scale detention campaign in the occupied West Bank, detaining at least 35 Palestinians since yesterday evening. The Israeli troops detained Palestinian Fawzi Shaaban, the Secretary of the Union of Trade Unions, after raiding the office,… pic.twitter.com/dHEuH0WoQV — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 8, 2025

Settler Attacks

In the southern West Bank, four Palestinians were injured after illegal Israeli Jewish settlers attacked the village of Umm al-Khair in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron, Al Jazeera reported.

Settlers also attacked Palestinian farmers in the town of Beita, south of Nablus.

A video clip captured by a surveillance camera showed several Palestinian farmers leaving their farms after settlers stormed and attacked them, the report noted. Sources confirmed to Al Jazeera that the Palestinian farmers had obtained prior permission from the occupation authorities to plow their lands surrounded by settlement outposts.

⚡️JUST IN: Israeli settlers stormed the town of Bidya near Salfit, West Bank, setting fire to a wedding hall and defacing the area with racist slogans. pic.twitter.com/IautTcC3zW — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) April 8, 2025

In Salfit, settler militias burned down a wedding hall after storming it near the town of Bidya (west) in the early hours of Tuesday.

The number of settlers in the West Bank is approximately 770,000, distributed across 180 settlements and 256 settlement outposts, including 136 agricultural and pastoral outposts, according to a report by the Palestinian Commission Against the Wall and Settlement, cited in the report.

In this compelling episode of the Palestine Chronicle’s FloodGate podcast, Palestine Chronicle editors @RamzyBaroud and @RomanaRubeo were joined by iconic musician and activist @rogerwaters for an unfiltered and thought-provoking conversation on #Gaza, #genocide, and global… pic.twitter.com/ROg8qeHjEs — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 7, 2025

(PC, AJA, WAFA)