Israeli Minister Amichai Chikli canceled his trip to the European Parliament, citing security concerns, but human rights groups suggest another reason.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli to cancel a trip to the European Parliament in Belgium citing “security warnings.”

“Due to specific security warnings and based on the recommendation of security agencies, Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli was asked to cancel his scheduled trip to the European Parliament in Brussels,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement, the Anadolu news agency reported on Monday.

​​​​​​Neither the minister nor Netanyahu’s office specified the exact date of the trip.

Instructions ‘Regretted’

On X, Chickli said he “regretted receiving instructions from security officials this evening to cancel my participation in the International Holocaust Remembrance Day events at the European Parliament.”

“It is unfortunate that the European capital, Brussels, has become an unsafe place for Jews and Israelis,” he added.

According to the Israeli Ynet news website, the prime minister’s office “did not disclose the specific suspicion” that led to the cancelation of Chikli’s trip.

The Times of Israel reported on Monday that several relatives of Israeli captives had “asked for his participation to be reconsidered in light of his staunch opposition to the recently signed Gaza ceasefire-hostage release deal.”

‘Avoiding Legal Action’

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), however, said the decision was linked to evading “legal action.”

“We are convinced that this decision has more to do with avoiding justice and legal action,” the Brussels-based human rights organization said on X.

The minister who threatened HRF chairman Dyab @Aboujahjah canceled a visit to Brussels, citing “security concerns.”

We are convinced that this decision has more to do with avoiding justice and legal action.

In early January, HRF announced it had submitted over 1,000 names of Israeli soldiers to the International Criminal Court, linking them to war crimes through their digital footprints in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

‘Incitement’

The organization noted that Chikli had threatened HRF chairman Dyab Abou Jahjah via a comment on X in which the minister said: “Hello to our human rights activist. Watch your pager.”

Abou Jahjah called his comment “a blatant act of terrorism and incitement,” and said he would be filing a lawsuit against him.

The ICC issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the besieged Gaza Strip. The order compels the ICC’s 124 member states to arrest them should they enter their territory.

