LIVE BLOG: Mass Displacement in Tulkarm | PA Forces Storm Jenin – Day 502

POPULAR COMMITTEE FOR TULKARM CAMP SERVICES: The occupation continues to burn and destroy homes in Tulkarm camps for the 24th day, forcing 90% of residents to leave. The occupation has mapped houses for demolition to build new roads, damaging many adjacent homes due to their close proximity. The decision to open a road through the camp will result in the destruction of thousands of homes.

