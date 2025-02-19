LIVE BLOG: Mass Displacement in Tulkarm | PA Forces Storm Jenin – Day 502

Israeli forces continue to burn and destroy homes in Tulkarm camps for the 24th day, forcing 90% of residents to leave.
Meanwhile, Israel has carried out a mass detention campaign in the occupied West Bank, and Palestinian Authority forces stormed Jenin, clashing with Palestinian fighters.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Israeli Forces Raid Dora City South of Hebron
AL JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces raided Dora city, south of Hebron in the West Bank. Since the start of the Gaza genocide, Israeli forces and settlers have escalated attacks across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, resulting in the deaths of at least 917 Palestinians, around 7,000 injuries, and 14,500 arrests, according to official Palestinian sources.
Erdogan Rejects Palestinian Displacement
TURKISH PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOĞAN: Ankara has urged the U.S. administration to discourage Israel from pursuing inhumane plans to displace Palestinians.
UAE President Rejects Forced Displacement of Palestinians
AL-JAZEERA: UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated his rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians during a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Abu Dhabi.
Netanyahu’s Court Hearing Paused after Receiving Confidential Document
WALLA: The court session for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s testimony was paused after he received a confidential document.
Indictments Filed Against 5 Israeli Soldiers for Torturing Palestinian Detainee
MAARIV: Five Israeli soldiers face indictments for torturing a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman detention center.
UNRWA Director: We Stand Firm against Intimidation
UNRWA DIRECTOR IN WEST BANK AND JERUSALEM: UNRWA continues to provide services and stands firm against intimidation targeting its institutions in Jerusalem. All facilities are protected under international law, which Israel is obligated to uphold.
Israel Minister: We Will Proceed with Displacement Plan if Trump Gives Green Light
ISRAELI CULTURE MINISTER MIKI ZOHAR: Zohar stated that Israel will not proceed with the second phase unless Hamas realizes it cannot remain in Gaza. He added that if Trump approves the displacement plan, Israel will implement it and impose a blockade on Gaza until all captives are freed.
Fears of Gradual Collapse in Ceasefire
WALLA: Israeli security officials express concerns over the unclear details of the next stages of the deal and a potential gradual collapse of the ceasefire.
90% of Tulkarm Camp Residents Forcibly Displaced
POPULAR COMMITTEE FOR TULKARM CAMP SERVICES: The occupation continues to burn and destroy homes in Tulkarm camps for the 24th day, forcing 90% of residents to leave. The occupation has mapped houses for demolition to build new roads, damaging many adjacent homes due to their close proximity. The decision to open a road through the camp will result in the destruction of thousands of homes.
📢 Popular Committee for Tulkarm Camp Services:
For the 24th day, the occupation continues to burn and destroy homes in Tulkarm camps, forcing 90% of residents to flee.
Now, homes are being mapped for demolition to make way for new roads, with destruction spreading to adjacent… pic.twitter.com/u9d6skeQAT
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 19, 2025
Lapid: War is a Tool, Not a Goal
ISRAELI RADIO: Opposition leader Yair Lapid stated that war is not a goal but a tool for a political process, a point he believes the coalition fails to understand. His main concern is that Israel, not Hamas, may hinder the second phase of the deal.
Channel 13: Forensic Team to Enter Gaza for Remains of 4 Captives
CHANNEL 13: The Israeli army plans to send a forensic team to Gaza to retrieve the remains of four captives on Thursday. Hamas announced it would hand over the remains of four captives on February 20 and six living captives on February 22 as part of the ceasefire agreement.
Ceasefire Deal: Hamas Sets Prisoner Exchange Dates, Accuses Israel of Stalling
Former Israeli Captive: Continue Phase Two of the Deal
HAARETZ: Former captive Noa Argamani emphasized the need to continue the second phase of the Gaza agreement and ensure the return of all captives. Negotiations for the second phase were supposed to begin on February 2, but Qatar, mediating with Egypt and the U.S., stated talks have not officially started.
Karhi: Efforts to Remove Palestinians from Gaza are a Deportation Plan
TIMES OF ISRAEL: Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi stated that Israel’s efforts to remove Palestinians from Gaza are coercive, not voluntary, and constitute a deportation plan.
Israeli Forces Conduct Detention Campaign in West Bank
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces arrested several Palestinians during raids in Tuqu village southeast of Bethlehem and Kafr Qallil east of Nablus.
Clashes Between Resistance Fighters and PA Forces in Jenin
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian news outlets reported that clashes broke out between resistance fighters and Palestinian Authority security forces in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, located in the northern West Bank.
Be the first to comment