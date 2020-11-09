Israeli Forces Arrest 12 Palestinians, Including Woman Journalist

Israeli forces today detained 12 Palestinians, including a woman journalist, from various parts of the occupied territories, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

The occupation forces last night detained the journalist Bushra Tawil at a flying military checkpoint near the illegal settlement of Yitzhar in the north of the West Bank.

The Israeli occupation forces detained the Palestinian journalist, Bushra al-Taweel, near the military checkpoint, Nablus. pic.twitter.com/pZJBcjEmBC — Ahlam Shaladan 🌸🌸 (@Ahlam_Shala96) November 9, 2020

Tawil, a former prisoner who was released only three months ago from Israeli jails, was in a car with relatives and children when the car she was in was stopped at the military checkpoint and held for several hours before Tawil was detained and the people she was with were allowed to leave.

In Hebron (Al-Khalil), the Israeli occupation army detained four Palestinians, including two brothers, 28 and 29 years old, from the al-Zughayar family.

In Bethlehem, the Israeli military detained one Palestinian at the Aida refugee camp.

The Israeli forces also detained a 38-year-old Palestinian man in Tulkarm city in the north of the West Bank, two others from Tubas, one from Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, and two youths from Isawiyeh neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)