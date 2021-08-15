Health of Elderly Palestinian Prisoner Deteriorates Due to Medical Negligence

August 15, 2021 Blog
78-year-old Palestinian prisoner Muwaffaq Erouq. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Palestinian Authority’s Detainees Affairs Commission said today that the health of Palestinian prisoner Muwaffaq Erouq, 78, is gradually deteriorating while the Israeli prison authorities are turning a blind eye to his condition.

Erouq, from the village of Yafa an-Naseriyye, in northern occupied Palestine, has been vomiting on a daily basis and is experiencing numbness in the feet, constant fatigue and aches all over his body. He also had a medical history of cancer in the liver and stomach, and therefore needs a special type of food and vitamins.

In addition, the elderly prisoner is having vision problems threatening him of blindness in the event that the prison authorities do not take action and transfer him to a specialized medical center.

Erouq has been in prison since 2003. He is serving a 30-year sentence for his activism in the resistance to the Israeli occupation.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.