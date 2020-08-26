Israel Strikes Hezbollah Posts in Southern Lebanon

Israeli aircraft struck posts belonging to the Lebanese group Hezbollah early on Wednesday after shots were reportedly fired from Lebanon towards its troops, according to the Israeli military.

No Israeli troops were wounded in the firing, the military said. Israeli soldiers deployed illumination flares, smoke shells, and live fire after the shots from the Lebanese side of the frontier, it said.

Tension has been running high on the Lebanese border. Last month, Israel said Hezbollah carried out an infiltration attempt, which the Iran-backed group denied.

The Israeli military said it lifted a curfew it had imposed overnight.

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah recently published images of what it says is an Israeli drone that was shot down on August 22 near the southern border town of Aita Al-Shaab.

The Israeli army confirmed a drone was downed in south Lebanon but added there “was no concern of information being leaked.”

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)