Israeli Forces Arrest 15 Palestinians, Including Journalist, in Occupied West Bank (VIDEO)

Israeli troops arrest Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via ActiveStills)

The Israeli occupation forces detained at least 15 Palestinians, including a journalist and his son,  on Wednesday night, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian sources told WAFA that Israeli forces raided the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem and arrested seven people after raiding their homes, including the journalist Usama al-Aiasa, 60, and his son Jamal, 26.

In the Ramallah area, Israeli soldiers broke into the village of Aroura, northwest of Ramallah. They detained a 45-year-old man, and another from the village of Beit Ura al-Tahta after raiding their homes.

In the north of the West Bank, Israeli soldiers detained two Palestinians from the Nablus governorate and two others from the Jenin governorate. A former prisoner was arrested during a raid at his home in Nur Shams refugee camp Tulkarm.

In occupied East Jerusalem, a Palestinian youth was arrested on Thursday morning at the Damascus Gate.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. 

(PC, WAFA)

