The Israeli occupation forces detained at least 15 Palestinians, including a journalist and his son, on Wednesday night, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian sources told WAFA that Israeli forces raided the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem and arrested seven people after raiding their homes, including the journalist Usama al-Aiasa, 60, and his son Jamal, 26.

Watch: Israeli occupation forces savagely raid and search a Palestinian house, turning it upside-down in Bethlehem’s Dheisheh refugee camp, at dawn today. pic.twitter.com/lIubThDojJ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 20, 2023

In the Ramallah area, Israeli soldiers broke into the village of Aroura, northwest of Ramallah. They detained a 45-year-old man, and another from the village of Beit Ura al-Tahta after raiding their homes.

In the north of the West Bank, Israeli soldiers detained two Palestinians from the Nablus governorate and two others from the Jenin governorate. A former prisoner was arrested during a raid at his home in Nur Shams refugee camp Tulkarm.

In occupied East Jerusalem, a Palestinian youth was arrested on Thursday morning at the Damascus Gate.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(PC, WAFA)