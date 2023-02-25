Friends of Al-Aqsa Launches Israeli Dates Boycott Campaign

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The UK-based organization Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA) launched the campaign #CheckThe Label to encourage Muslims across Europe to boycott Israeli dates this Ramadan.

“By choosing not to buy Israeli dates this Ramadan the Muslim community can send a clear and powerful message of condemnation of Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid in Palestine,” said Shamiul Joarder at FoA.

“Israel is the world’s largest producer of Medjoul dates, with 50% of Israel’s dates exported to Europe. These dates are then sold in major supermarkets as well as local shops across the continent,” FoA said in a statement, a copy of which was sent to The Palestine Chronicle.

“So far in 2023 Israel has killed at least 62 Palestinians including 13 children – the equivalent of 1 child every 5 days. The Israeli government is increasing home demolitions at an alarming rate and has promised to expand illegal settlements at an unprecedented level,” FoA said.

“It’s time to renew our commitment to BDS this Ramadan. We must remember that as a community we are powerful – we can make our voices heard through the simple act of putting Israeli dates back on the shelf. All we need to do is #CheckTheLabel and not buy dates from apartheid Israel,” Joarder added.

A Day of Action to encourage Muslims to check the label has been called at UK mosques on March 17, the last Friday before Ramadan. There will also be an online awareness drive on the final weekend before the holy month.

(The Palestine Chronicle)