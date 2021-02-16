Israeli Forces Arrest 15 Palestinians, Including Lawmaker, in West Bank

Israeli forces detained 15 Palestinians on Tuesday, mostly in overnight raids across the West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Security sources and eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli forces rounded up a Palestinian after ransacking his house in Qaddura refugee camp, located just outside the city of Ramallah. They also detained another after breaking into his house in Dura al-Qar‘ village, north of the city.

Israeli military vehicles also forced their way into Silwad town, northeast of the city, where soldiers rounded up three others. In the northern West Bank, tfour Palestinians were detained in multiple raids across the Nablus district.

Israeli occupation forces injured a Palestinian child as they launched an arrest campaign in several areas across the occupied West Bank. https://t.co/FHOBAD0l6u — Samidoun (@SamidounPP) February 12, 2021

Israeli soldiers also detained Yasser Masnour, a 55-year-old former lawmaker, from his house in Rafidya neighborhood, west of Nablus city. Then, they barged their way into the Nablus city neighborhood of al-Makhfiya, where they rounded up a resident.

The two other detainees were identified as a resident of Salem village, east of the city, and a resident of Rujeib town, southeast of the city.

In the Jenin district, local sources confirmed an Israeli military raid in Barta‘a town, southwest of the city, where soldiers broke into and thoroughly searched two houses, including that of the mayor, Ghassan Qabaha, turning them upside down. Israeli soldiers eventually detained a Palestinian, identified as a resident of the Gaza Strip, during the raid.

"These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons" by Ramzy Baroud https://t.co/NopZ9avTpD — Tikun Olam (@richards1052) November 20, 2020

In the southern West Bank, Israeli military vehicles stormed the southern part of Hebron city, where soldiers rounded up three Palestinians, including a 52-year-old son together with his teenage son.

In the Jerusalem district, Israeli forces arrived at the Sur Baher neighborhood, southeast of Jerusalem, where they rounded up a Palestinian after searching his house. Israeli police also detained a resident of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Tur. On Monday late night, Israeli police scuffled with and eventually detained a Palestinian from the vicinity of Jaffa Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem.

IOF arrests, raids in West Bank and Jerusalem https://t.co/CUWZtPLTVc — Joe Catron 🇵🇸 #ICC4Israel (@jncatron) February 6, 2021

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

Under Israeli military law, army commanders have full executive, legislative and judicial authority over 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank. Palestinians have no say in how this authority is exercised.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)