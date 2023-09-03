Israeli Forces Seize Palestinian Tractor in Masafer Yatta

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces seized an agricultural tractor in the Quwaiwis village, located in Masafer Yatta, south of the occupied West Bank city of Al-Khalil, Hebron.

Local sources told the official Palestinian news agency WAFA that the occupation forces seized an agricultural tractor owned by local resident Saeed Awad.

Israeli occupation forces are tightening their measures against citizens and their property in Masafer Yatta, and they seized several vehicles in the area, under the pretext that are are employed to smuggle workers to Israel.

In an interview with The Palestine Chronicle on Saturday, Fouad Al-Amor, coordinator of the Popular Committee in Masafer Yatta, told Fayha Shalash that this is “an outright lie” and that the true goal is to deport the local population from the area.

Masafer Yatta is home to 12 Palestinian villages, with a total population of about 2,900 residents.

Last January, Israeli authorities announced plans to forcibly expel most of them – around 1,500 Palestinians living in eight of these communities.

The area has been under threat since the Israeli Supreme Court authorized the eviction of Palestinian residents in May 2022, in a move condemned by the international community, including some of Israel’s allies.

(PC, WAFA)