Israeli Forces Arrest 35 Palestinians in West Bank Detention Campaign

February 2, 2022 Blog, News
Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli occupation forces have arrested 35 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank, Safa news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to Safa, at least 20 people were arrested in the Al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah, while other eight people were detained in Bethlehem.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian villages and towns across the West Bank, triggering clashes with residents.

There are currently around 4,600 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, including 160 children and 34 women.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*