Israeli Forces Arrest 35 Palestinians in West Bank Detention Campaign

Israeli occupation forces have arrested 35 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank, Safa news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to Safa, at least 20 people were arrested in the Al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah, while other eight people were detained in Bethlehem.

Three Palestinian administrative detainees, held without charge or trial—Amal Nakhleh, Bashir Khairi, and Abdel Baset Ma’atan—suffer from pre-existing medical conditions and/or diseases and are at grave risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19.https://t.co/6ptOE5xCRC — Samidoun Network (@SamidounPP) February 2, 2022

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian villages and towns across the West Bank, triggering clashes with residents.

There are currently around 4,600 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, including 160 children and 34 women.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)