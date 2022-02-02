WATCH: Jewish Settlers Storm Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus, Confrontations Reported

Jewish settlers stormed Joseph’s Tomb in the northern West Bank city of Nablus Wednesday overnight, sparking confrontations with local residents, the official Palestinian news agency reported.

A sizable Israeli force, comprising dozens of military vehicles and a bulldozer, escorted two buses packed with fanatic Jewish settlers into the site, located in the Palestinian-controlled area, sparking confrontations with Palestinian residents.

Video| Local sources: "Resistors open fire towards the occupation forces while securing the settlers' storming of Joseph's Tomb area, east of Nablus." pic.twitter.com/sSAGSgx2Wn — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) February 2, 2022

Israeli soldiers opened fire on Palestinians protesting the raid and attempting to block settlers’ access to the site. No injuries were reported though.

Israel uses the Jewish nationalist name ‘Judea and Samaria’ to refer to the occupied West Bank to reinforce its bogus claims to the territory and to give them a veneer of historical and religious legitimacy.

There are over 600,000 Jewish settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)