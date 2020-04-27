Israeli Forces Arrest More Palestinians in West Bank, Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces arrested a number of Palestinians on Sunday, across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, Arabi21.com has reported.

According to local Palestinian sources, the Israeli occupation forces raided Al-Tur neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem and arrested Omar Abu Ghannam after breaking into the youth’s house.

🛑IDF Raided #Palestinian homes in Issawiya village East Jerusalem, all #palestinian areas in East Jerusalem are under daily/Nightly harassment & Raids to get them to move out #Palestine pic.twitter.com/7mBm2ZEpFf — marshall (@Marshall_H15) March 15, 2020

In Al-Issawiya neighborhood, Israeli soldiers raided several Palestinian homes and arrested another youth, Ahmed Kayid Mahmoud.

Israeli troops also raided the Obeid neighborhood in the occupied holy city and fired tear gas at local residents.

Police violently arrest a Palestinian resident of Issawiya in occupied East Jerusalem next to the mosque. One would think residents would receive a break from months of violence & arrests while attention shifts to the coronavirus pandemic but there remains no end in sight. pic.twitter.com/N3dvz8sqeW — 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒂 𝑾𝒆𝒊𝒔𝒔 -هيذر شارونا (@sharona_weiss) March 31, 2020

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

Moreover, Israel has been raiding the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya on a daily basis, ransacking homes and arresting and assaulting Palestinians.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)