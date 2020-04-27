Israeli Forces Arrest More Palestinians in West Bank, Jerusalem

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. (Photo: File)

Israeli occupation forces arrested a number of Palestinians on Sunday, across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, Arabi21.com has reported.

According to local Palestinian sources, the Israeli occupation forces raided Al-Tur neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem and arrested Omar Abu Ghannam after breaking into the youth’s house.

In Al-Issawiya neighborhood, Israeli soldiers raided several Palestinian homes and arrested another youth, Ahmed Kayid Mahmoud.

Israeli troops also raided the Obeid neighborhood in the occupied holy city and fired tear gas at local residents.

Moreover, Israel has been raiding the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya on a daily basis, ransacking homes and arresting and assaulting Palestinians.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

