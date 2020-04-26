Israel: Thousands Protest against Netanyahu amid Coronavirus

Thousands protest against Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, respecting social distancing. (Photo: File)

Thousands gathered Saturday in Tel Aviv to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moved to center power on the management of COVID-19, Anadolu reports.

Protesters in Rabin Square rallied to reject Netanyahu’s attempt to place more power on the management of the virus in his hand, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Demonstrators obeyed social distance rules during the protest, the newspaper said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel crossed 15,000 and the death toll nears 200.

After three general elections and an unprecedented deadlock, all within the course of one year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz signed a government coalition agreement on April 20.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

