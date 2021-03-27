Reports: Netanyahu Starts Contacts with Arab MK to Form Coalition Government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has started contacts with Arab Israeli MK Mansour Abbas, head of the Islamic Movement’s southern branch, to form a new coalition government, Israeli media reported on Friday.

“There is no difference between Mansour Abbas and Ayman Odeh – the two of them will not be in the government. They represent parties that oppose the State of Israel,” Netanyahu told Radio Haifa on 12 March.

A few months ago, the majority of Jewish Israelis had no clue who Mansour Abbas was. But following the March 23 election, the dentist-turned-politician has become a household name.https://t.co/nA0VDZ8oBi — +972 Magazine (@972mag) March 26, 2021

However, after Abbas obtained four seats in the Knesset, Haredi allies of the Likud Party mediated with Netanyahu to bring Abbas to the right-wing bloc.

Head of the Nazareth municipality Ali Salem has stated that Abbas and the United Arab List would choose to join Netanyahu and the right-wing parties.

Without defections, each side needs the support of Mansour Abbas, leader of the United Arab List, to form a government and avoid another election. https://t.co/xKNcr1upQT — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) March 24, 2021

While the extremist right-wingers in Israel absolutely reject Arab MKs as part of any Israeli government coalition, the Haredis would accept them as the last chance to give Netanyahu support to form a government.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)