Israeli Forces Arrest Mother, Teenage Daughter near Jenin

Israeli forces Friday overnight detained a Palestinian mother and her teen daughter from Ya’bad town, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Over 15 Israeli military vehicles raided Ya’bad, where Israeli soldiers surrounded a local house, dragged a 45-year-old Palestinian mother of eight children along with her 16-year-old daughter out, and ultimately detained them, leading them to the jeeps that were parked near the home.

The mother was detained for the fourth consecutive time and her daughter for the second consecutive time. The father, 48, was detained on May 12, and has been held at al-the Israeli Prison of Jalamah for interrogation.

During the raid, gun-toting soldiers ransacked a number of civilian houses, going inside, turning them upside down, and assaulting family members.

The IDF patrolled near #AlFawwar refugee camp in the #WestBank on Thursday, after clashes during a raid on the camp left a 15-year-old #Palestinian dead and several injured on Wednesday. The foray followed the death of an #IDF soldier during an arrest op in Ya’bad on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/BpsTJlIHLW — 5 News Australia (@5NewsAustralia) May 15, 2020

The Israeli raid triggered confrontations during which soldiers opened fire towards local protesting teens. No injuries were reported though.

The town has been a scene of daily raids and confrontations for eleven days since an Israeli soldier was killed by a rock dropped on his head during the predawn raid on May 12. Some 44 Palestinians were detained from the town, including women and children.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)