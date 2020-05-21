Free My Son, The Humanitarian Hero: Father of Mohammed Al-Halaby Speaks out (Palestine Chronicle TV)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Mohammed Khalil al-Halabi was born on April 2, 1978, in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

In 2006, Mohammed became the Director of World Vision in Gaza, a US charity organization that, for 40 years, provided essential support to Palestinian communities in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza.

On June 15, 2016, Mohammed was arrested by Israeli forces at the Beit Hanoun (Eretz) Crossing which separates besieged Gaza from Israel, in a joint operation carried out by the Shin Bet security service, the Israeli army, and Israeli police.

Since then, many have speculated that the real motives behind Mohammed’s detention were to sever the last line of international support that has allowed Gaza to survive, despite the siege and war.

To obtain a confession, Israel has subjected Mohammed to what the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs refers to as “one of the longest trials in the history of the Palestinian captive movement”.

Mohammed’s father, Khalil Al-Halaby, spoke Ramzy Baroud on Palestine Chronicle TV to speak about his son’s ordeal.

“We miss Mohammed. Gaza misses Mohammed. Every single day I try to do all I can to raise awareness of my son’s cause. Thinking of him being mistreated in so demeaning a way eats me up on the inside. I want to hold him close to my chest and tell him how proud I am for all he has done for Gaza and the Palestinian people,” Khalil told Baroud prior to the interview.

The interview in full is posted below.

(The Palestine Chronicle)