Israeli Forces Arrest Nine Palestinians, Including 11-Year-Old Child

Israeli forces Monday overnight detained at least nine Palestinians, including an 11-year-old boy, from various parts of the West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local and security forces told WAFA that Israeli forces rounded up three Palestinians, including a former prisoner and a university student, from Silwad town, north of Ramallah city.

Israeli occupation forces carried out mass arrests of Palestinians last month. #Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/Z24pavVsPi — Memo Hamada (@MemoHamada16) December 4, 2021

They also detained another after breaking into and ransacking his house in Burqa town, north of the city.

The soldiers conducted a large-scale search campaign in Ni‘lin, Deir Qaddis, Kharbatha Bani Harith and Bil‘in, a cluster of towns located to the West of Ramallah, where they forcibly entered and ransacked a number of houses, turning them upside down, WAFA reported.

In Jerusalem, heavily-armed police and intelligence officers barged their way into al-Issawiya, a neighborhood of some 20,000 residents are constantly harassed by the Israeli police and anyone, including children, run the risk of arbitrary arrest, where they thoroughly searched a number of houses and rounded up four others, including an 11-year-old boy.

Continued violations of the Israeli occupation: arrests, demolitions, trampling, and a provocative march in Jerusalem https://t.co/9srzGIvgTk — Pi News (@Proiqra) December 3, 2021

In Hebron district, the sources confirmed a similar military raid in Dura town, southwest of the city, resulting in the detention of another.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)