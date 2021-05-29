WATCH: Israeli Forces Assault Protesters in Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood

Israeli occupation forces on Saturday evening assaulted dozens of Palestinian protesters and solidarity activists as they were demonstrating in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, in support of its citizens who are facing an Israeli threat of eviction from their homes.

Eyewitnesses said dozens of Israeli police officers physically assaulted the protesters and attacked them with teargas and pushed them away from the entrance of the neighborhood, which has been sealed by the occupation authorities for more than two weeks.

#SheikhJarrah remains under an illegal blockade. Each Palestinian protest is met with fascistic brute force: teargas, rubber-coated bullets & stun grenades at the hands of an army of terrorists. #SaveSheikhJarrah #SaveSilwan Here’s some scenes from today: pic.twitter.com/zOiFY36wZC — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) May 29, 2021

Police officers also assaulted some of the journalists who were covering the Israeli attack and pushed them away.

For two weeks now, Israel has erected a permanent checkpoint at the entrance to the neighborhood denying access of the Palestinian citizens to and out of the neighborhood, while allowing unrestricted access to illegal Jewish settlers.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)