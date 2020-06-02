Israeli Forces Arrest over Twenty Palestinians, Including a Minor, in West Bank, Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Israeli forces detained early today at least 20 Palestinians from various parts of the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, said the Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

Israeli forces detained five Palestinians from the northern West Bank district of Jenin.

The detainees were identified as two former prisoners from Jenin city in addition to three others – an undergraduate student at the Arab American University and two former prisoners – from Jenin refugee camp.

The raid into the camp triggered violent confrontations, with Israeli troops opening fire at local youths who attempted to block their passage.

The moment of the Israeli occupation forces kidnapped the Palestinian kid Mohammed Sami Al-Fakhoury From the town of Issawiya short time ago pic.twitter.com/SEnGpQy7gd — Shehab News Agency (@ShehabAgencyEn) June 2, 2020

Elsewhere in the northern West Bank, Israeli soldiers rounded up five others during multiple raids in the Nablus district.

One of the five detainees was identified as a resident of Nablus city, another as a resident of the al-Ein refugee camp, another as a resident of Tel village, west of the city, and two others as residents of Beita town, south of the city.

In Salfit district, PPS said an Israeli military raid into Kufl Haris village, north of Salfit city, resulted in the detention of two Palestinians.

A similar military raid was carried out in Tulkarm district, resulting in the detention of another.

In Jerusalem district, PPS said four Palestinians were detained in several raids across the district.

The Israeli occupation forces arrested five young men from the Issawiya village in occupied Jerusalem, at dawn today.#Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/cUBsKSBbu3 — Ahmed (@Awsh995) May 26, 2020

Israeli military vehicles raided Abu Dis town, south of Jerusalem city, where soldiers detained a Palestinian.

Two others, including a 13-year-old child, were detained after ransacking their family homes in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya. Police also detained a Waqf-appointed guard while at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s old city.

In the meantime, Israeli troops broke into several houses and rounded up three Palestinians from Ramallah and al-Bireh district.

One of the three detainees was identified as a resident of Beit Rima village, northwest of Ramallah city, another as a resident of Kobar village, north of the city, and the other as a resident of Silwad town, east of the city.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

Around 5,700 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)