Jewish Settlers Destroy Property, Force Palestinian Farmers out of Their Land

A Jewish settler today razed lands in the Arab al-Malihat area, northwest of the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, in order to build a wall, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Suleiman Malihat, a Fatah official, told WAFA that an armed settler razed 350 dunums of lands in order to build a wall that separates the dwelling from an illegal Jewish settlement outpost.

Meanwhile, a group of settlers forced farmers out of their lands in the village of Kisan, to the east of the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Ahmad Ghazal, from the Kisan village council, told WAFA that settlers from the illegal Jewish settlements of Maale Amos and Eli Hanahil kicked farmers out of their lands as they were plowing it claiming the farmers need to have a permit to access their lands.

Ghazal noted that farmers cannot access their lands amidst settlers’ threats.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)