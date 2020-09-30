Israeli Forces Arrest Seven Palestinians, Including Disabled Man in West Bank

Israeli forces Wednesday overnight detained at least seven Palestinians, including a disabled man, from various parts of the West Bank, according to security and municipal sources.

In Jerusalem, Israeli police detained Fatah Secretary-General in Jerusalem Shadi Mtour, who is banned access to Jerusalem’s Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque, after ransacking his house in the Beit Hanina neighborhood.

In Bethlehem district, Israeli forces conducted a raid in Beit Fajjar town, south of the city, resulting in the detention of two Palestinians.

In the district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), security sources confirmed an Israeli military raid in Idhna town, west of the city, resulting in the detention of another.

Israeli troops also barged their way into Beit Ummar town, north of the city, where they rounded up two Palestinians; a 20-year-old disabled man and a 16-year-old teen.

The Israeli occupation army uses apartheid against Palestinian children in the West Bank in Palestine.

How did these barbarous soliders arrest these young innocent children who don't have a weapon other than their fear and screams ! pic.twitter.com/ZjNA1tesbB — Palestine Online (@PalOnlineTeam) September 29, 2020

In the northern West Bank, Head of Immatin Village Council Haytham Suwan confirmed an Israeli military raid in the village, east of Qalqilia city, resulting in the detention of another Palestinian.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)