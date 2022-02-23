Israel Imposes New Sanctions on Palestinian Prisoners

The Israel Prison Service (IPS) on Tuesday imposed new collective sanctions on Palestinian prisoners inside the Ofer Prison, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) said, according to a statement reported by Anadolu, the IPS imposed fines on the prisoners and prevented family visits.

Israeli Prison Service has imposed new collective sanctions on Palestinian prisoners inside the Ofer Prison, including issuing fines and preventing family visits. The measures come as part of the continuous Israeli violations against Palestinian prisoners across Israeli prisons. pic.twitter.com/zYcbF7gVSG — #SaveSheikhJarra #SaveSilwan #BDS #Yemen #Kashmir (@ChristineJameis) February 23, 2022

The measures come as part of the continuous Israeli violations against Palestinian prisoners across Israeli prisons, the PPC added.

The IPS is trying to stop prisoners from taking action against its plans to tighten restrictions imposed on them, the PPC also said in the statement.

1/ Right now, 500 Palestinian political prisoners are undertaking a "mass united resistance movement" against administrative detention through a boycott of Israel's military courts. Read about it in this letter penned from inside Israel's apartheid jails: https://t.co/AkFl108dB0 pic.twitter.com/DRcQSO59Mr — PSC (@PSCupdates) February 15, 2022

Palestinian prisoners are protesting against the increasing Israeli restrictions, which were tightened after six detainees escaped in September last year.

As of January, the number of Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails was 4,500, including 500 held under administrative detention – without charge or trial.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)