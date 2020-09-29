‘The Big Brother’ of Palestine: Palestinians Mourn Emir of Kuwait

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, passed away at the age of 91. Known for his ceaseless diplomatic effort to bridge the gap between conflicting Arab countries, and for his strong solidarity with Palestine, Al-Sabah’s death was mourned by many Arabs and Palestinians around the world.

Palestinian political groups issued statements mourning Al-Sabah, with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas describing him as “the wise leader and the big brother of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause.”

It is a sad day! I am heartbroken to hear about the passing of #Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, a global humanitarian leader at a time when such leadership is most needed. I am extending my deepest sympathies to his family and the people of 🇰🇼. pic.twitter.com/hEiaIDKuqA — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 29, 2020

“Palestine has lost with his departure an Arab leader and a leader of humanity who spent his life in the service of his people, his nation and all humanity, and always stood by our national cause, with our Palestinian people, and the just causes of his nation,” Abbas said in a statement that was published in the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Abbas’ words were echoed by many Palestinians, especially on social media, who particularly commended Kuwait for its strong anti-normalization stance.

The Arab Gulf States today lost a giant of diplomacy whose public service spanned 6 decades at a time in which we are in greatest need of his wisdom. Sincere condolences to our family in Kuwait & to us all on the passing of Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. #صباح_الاحمد_الصباح pic.twitter.com/Y8ahynxUzf — سلطان سعود القاسمي (@SultanAlQassemi) September 29, 2020

As the neighboring Arab Gulf countries, UAE and Bahrain, recently signed diplomatic agreements with Israel, Kuwait remained steadfast in refusing to normalize with Tel Aviv, until the Palestinian people achieve their rights and freedom.

The Kuwaiti position was reiterated last Friday during a speech by Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly via video link.

“The Palestinian cause still occupies a central historical and pivotal position in Arab and Islamic worlds,” Al-Sabah said.

In his talk, Al-Sabah also called for an end to the Israeli occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Last February, Palestinian officials in Gaza named a street after the Emir of Kuwait, as a gesture of gratitude for his continued support for Palestine.

