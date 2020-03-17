Israeli Forces Arrest Six Palestinians in West Bank, One in Jerusalem

Israeli forces today detained seven Palestinians in multiple raids across the West Bank and Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

PPS said Israeli forces detained the head of their Jerusalem office, Nasser Qous, after raiding his house in the Old City.

Israeli army units stormed Awarta and Beita, two towns south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, and arrested one Palestinian from each.

Israeli soldiers also conducted a military raid into the district of Qalqiliya, where they rounded up two other Palestinians, including an 18 years old youth.

Soldiers also detained a Palestinian man from Dora town, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), and another from Beit Rima village, northwest of Ramallah.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

Around 5,000 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)