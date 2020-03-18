PPS: Israel Uses Coronavirus as Pretext to Crack down on Palestinian Prisoners (VIDEO)

Israeli is using coronavirus as pretext to crack down on Palestinian prisoners. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) accused the Israeli prison administration of using the Coronavirus as a pretext to impose even more abusive measures upon Palestinian prisoners, rather than providing the necessary tools to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

As an initial step in condemnation of the Israeli prison administration’s negligence and measures against them, Palestinian prisoners returned their meals today and announced a lock-down on two sections on Saturday and Sunday.

PPS said the prison’s canteens stopped supplying prisoners with 140 products, including cleaning products which are a grave necessity in light of the novel Coronavirus outbreak, particularly inside the overcrowded cells that already lack basic health standards.

Furthermore, the Israeli prison service has limited prisoners’ visits to the clinics, preventing and canceling all medical check-ups aside from patients suffering from high fever.

PPS reiterated its call for all international organizations, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to pressure the IPS to provide prisoners with preventive measures against the spread of Coronavirus.

Around 5,700 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
