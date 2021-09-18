Israeli Forces Arrest Three Palestinian Youths near the Gaza Fence

An Israeli soldier raises his rifle toward unarmed Palestinian protesters along the border fence separating Israel and Gaza. (Photo: Ezz Zanoun, via Activestills.org)

The Israeli army today detained three youths from Gaza Strip when they were near the eastern fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Saturday.

Israeli soldiers, stationed behind dirt mounds, detained the three youths when they got close to the fence.

The Israeli army declared in a statement that its units detained three Palestinian youths, who were not immediately identified, when they crossed the fence from Gaza into Israel.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people. 

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

