Israel Files Report Back One Month after ICJ Ruling to Prevent Genocide

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel has submitted its report to the International Court of Justice one month after it was requested to do so, to ensure that it complies with the Court’s ruling to prevent genocidal acts from being committed in the Gaza Strip.

Israel on Monday filed its report with the International Court of Justice about measures taken to comply with an emergency interim ruling that called on it to prevent actions in its military onslaught on the Gaza Strip that may amount to genocide.

Reports in Israeli media confirmed that the report was filed “within the timeline” set out by the Court. Details on the content of the report have not been provided.

On January 26, the UN’s top court determined the plausibility that Israel is carrying out genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, and specifically ordered Israel to, amongst other measures: prevent the commission of genocidal acts, prevent and punish public incitement to genocide, and ensure humanitarian aid and services reach Palestinians.

South Africa filed a lawsuit against Israel in December, accusing it of contravening the Genocide Convention in its attack on Gaza.

The Al-Mezan Centre for Human Rights, an NGO based in the Gaza Strip, has said that in the month since the ICJ ruling, “Israel has continued its genocidal military campaign on Gaza with intense bombardment and attacks from air, land, and sea, resulting in the killing of 3,524 Palestinians and the injury of 5,266 others, and ongoing mass displacement and destruction.”

The delivery of aid has declined since the Court ruling, “as Israel escalated its delegitimization campaign against UNRWA,” the organization said in a statement on Monday.

“Meanwhile, Israel continues to deliberately attack hospitals, pushing the health sector out of service, while using starvation as a weapon of war,” it added.

The public hearings on the request for advisory opinion in respect of the Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, concluded on Monday.

“During the hearings, the State of Palestine, 49 Member States of the United Nations and three international organizations presented oral statements,” the ICJ said in a statement.

The Court “will now begin its deliberation,” the statement said, adding that its “advisory opinion will be delivered at a public sitting, the date of which will be announced in due course.”

Close to 30,000 Killed

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,878 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,215 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)