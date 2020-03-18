Israeli Forces Arrest Two Palestinians, as Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Protected by Israeli forces, dozens of Jewish settlers enter the courtyards of Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli forces on Wednesday arrested two Palestinian young men from occupied Jerusalem, while illegal Jewish settlers stormed the courtyards of Al Aqsa mosque.

Israeli police officers arrested Muhammad Gheith and Yazan Rajabi from the neighborhood of Silwan, in southern Jerusalem, and took them for interrogation.

Meanwhile, 27 Jewish fanatics stormed the holy mosque under police protection.

The settlers performed rituals on the eastern side of the mosque and toured the courtyards of it before leaving from As Silsilah gate.

Tensions at the Al-Aqsa compound have been rising for some time, as increasing settler raids have been reported.

Jewish settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis and perform Talmudic rituals inside its yards, while the Israeli army limits access to Muslim worshippers during this time.

(Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)

