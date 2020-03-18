Israel Summons Director of Al-Aqsa Mosque for Questioning

Sheikh Omar Kiswani, director of Al-Aqsa Mosque. (Photo: File)

Israeli police today summoned Sheikh Omar Kiswani, director of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, for questioning at the Russian Compound interrogation center in West Jerusalem, according to the Islamic Waqf department.

The Islamic Waft said in a statement that the police summoned Kiswani to immediately appear before it without giving any reason for the summons.

This comes two days after Israeli police violently stormed the home of Al-Aqsa Mosque deputy director Sheikh Najeh Bukairat and took him into custody.

Tensions at the Al-Aqsa compound have been rising for some time, as increasing settler raids have been reported.

Jewish settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis and perform Talmudic rituals inside its yards, while the Israeli army limits access to Muslim worshippers during this time.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

