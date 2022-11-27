Israeli Forces Assault, Detain Two Palestinian Children in Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces assaulted and arrested two Palestinian children on Saturday night, in the vicinity of the Damascus Gate in occupied Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that Israeli officers physically assaulted and beat up the two children before detaining them. The two were not yet identified.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem to arrest Palestinians.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Support and Human Rights Group Addameer, there are currently 4,760 political prisoners in Israeli jails, including 160 children.

