Israeli Forces Assault Palestinian Mayor, Students near Nablus

Israeli forces assaulted the mayor and a number of students in al-Lubban Ash-Sharqiya village, south of Nablus, on Monday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported

WAFA correspondent said that Israeli soldiers attacked the head of the village municipal council, Ya‘coub Owais, along with a number of students enrolled in a school located on the main road connecting Ramallah city to Nablus city.

The attack came after the parents from the village gathered at the flashpoint road to prevent Israeli soldiers from detaining a 15-year-old student, who was on his way back home.

The village has become a frequent scene of settler and military attacks against students, who have a hard time reaching their schools due to such attacks.

Israeli occupation forces block the entrance to the Palestinian village of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus city in the occupied West Bank, during a demonstration by settlers. pic.twitter.com/Q1ibKtN2sr — laela karem🇵🇸✊ (@dx_d0) December 14, 2021

Attacks on education by Israeli military forces and Israeli settlers in Palestine constitute grave violations of children’s rights to education and development. These attacks are particularly prevalent in the most vulnerable areas of the West Bank – Area C, H2 and Jerusalem.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only colonial settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)