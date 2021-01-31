Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Man near Bethlehem

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli forces near Bethlehem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to the Israeli army, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that a Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire south of Bethlehem.

The Israeli army said in a statement that a Palestinian attempted to stab soldiers at Gush Etzion Junction south of Bethlehem and that the attacker was “neutralized”. However, no injuries were reported among Israeli soldiers.

 

According to local eyewitnesses, the Palestinian man was injured and left bleeding to death.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian near the city of Salfit in the northern West Bank for allegedly attempting to stab soldiers.

Over the past year, several Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in gunfire for allegedly trying to stab soldiers, while reports suggested that others were killed without posing any threat to Israeli forces.

