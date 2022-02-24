Two students and a teacher were injured on Thursday during an Israeli forces’ raid al-Lubban al-Sharqiya village school, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Yasser Ghazi, the school principal, told WAFA that the Israeli soldiers hit two students and tried to choke one of them as they were heading to their school located off the main Ramallah-Nablus road.

Two students and a teacher were Thursday injured during an Israeli forces' raid into al-Lubban al-Sharqiya village school, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus. #IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/NNuTUFhloP — Kuffiya (@Kuffiya3) February 24, 2022

Moreover, Israeli forces fired tear gas bombs at the school, resulting in several suffocation injuries among students and teachers.

Ghazi added that, for the fourth day in a row, Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers blocked the village entrance and prevented the students from reaching their school.

Israeli occupation forces fired tear gas canisters at Palestinian students heading to their schools and the residents of Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya village, South of Nablus after the settlers prevented the students from reaching the schools. pic.twitter.com/51PF1KelPq — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) February 21, 2022

Yacoub Awais, head of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya village council, told WAFA that dozens of Jewish settlers gathered at the entrance of the village and intentionally prevented the students from reaching their school in order to disrupt education.

The residents of Al-Lubban village confronted the Israeli occupation settlers protected by Israeli regime forces and successfully opened the way for students to reach Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya school. pic.twitter.com/HrPTrzKBl6 — PALESTINE SUNBIRD 🇵🇸 (@SBPal_Eng) February 23, 2022

He said the settlers blocked the main entrance of the village also disrupting attempts by residents to go to their workplaces.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media