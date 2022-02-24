Israeli Forces Assault Palestinian School near Nablus (VIDEOS)

Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers block the access to the school in al-Lubban al-Sharqiya. (Photo: via WAFA)

Two students and a teacher were injured on Thursday during an Israeli forces’ raid al-Lubban al-Sharqiya village school, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Yasser Ghazi, the school principal, told WAFA that the Israeli soldiers hit two students and tried to choke one of them as they were heading to their school located off the main Ramallah-Nablus road.

Moreover, Israeli forces fired tear gas bombs at the school, resulting in several suffocation injuries among students and teachers.

Ghazi added that, for the fourth day in a row, Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers blocked the village entrance and prevented the students from reaching their school.

Yacoub Awais, head of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya village council, told WAFA that dozens of Jewish settlers gathered at the entrance of the village and intentionally prevented the students from reaching their school in order to disrupt education.

He said the settlers blocked the main entrance of the village also disrupting attempts by residents to go to their workplaces.

