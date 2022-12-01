Israel is set to deport a Palestinian-French lawyer and resident of occupied East Jerusalem, Salah Hamouri, on December 4, The New Arab reported on Thursday.

Lea Tsemel, Hamouri’s lawyer, was informed of the decision on Wednesday.

Last March, Hamouri, 37, was placed in administrative detention- a notorious practice in which a person is held indefinitely without a charge or trial.

In September 2020, the Israeli police informed Hamouri of Israel’s interior minister, then Aryeh Deri, intent to revoke his residency status.

The Israeli authorities issue Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem permanent residency status, albeit fragile.

Ayelet Shaked, Israel’s current interior minister, officially revoked Hamouri’s residency status in October 2021 under the pretext of a “breach of allegiance to the State of Israel.”

Sahar Francis of the pro-Palestinian political prisoners’ rights organization, Addameer, slammed Israel’s decision questioning the legality of demanding loyalty to a regime that oppresses people.

Israel has often accused Hamouri of being an “active” member of the Palestine Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the PFLP, which brands as a “terror” organization.

The transfer of Palestinians from occupied East Jerusalem is considered a war crime under Article 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Since 1967, Israel has revoked the residency status of more than 14,200 Palestinians.

