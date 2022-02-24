Jewish Settlers Dump Sewage Waste on West Bank Village, Damage Farmland

Jewish settlers flood sewage into Palestinian farming lands (Photo: via QNN Twitter page)

Jewish settlers dumped sewage waste on Palestinian agricultural land in the village of Qusra, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, a local official, told WAFA that the residents of the illegal settlement of Majdolim dumped their sewage waste on the northern area of the village, damaging over 50 dunums of agricultural land owned by 10 different families.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Over 800,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

