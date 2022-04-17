Israeli Forces Beat Palestinian Man in Front of his Children in Hebron

Israeli forces on Saturday harshly beat up a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli soldiers severely beat up Ibrahim al-Rajbi in front of his children, in the neighborhood of a-Sahla in central Hebron, causing him various cuts and bruises throughout his body.

🇵🇸#Palestine | Number of Palestinian youth were injured during the heavy clashes that broke out with the Israeli occupation forces in Bab Al-Zawiya area, central Hebron. pic.twitter.com/h51IpXJxSH — ✌️🇵🇸✌️ Mohammed Najjar (@hamada_pal2020) April 16, 2022

Daily violence by Israeli forces, including physical assaults, threats, verbal abuse and humiliation, repeated military raids on homes, and false arrests are routinely carried out in all parts of the West Bank, according to Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem.

“This violence, and its whitewashing by Israeli law enforcement agencies, has long since become an integral part of the occupation,” B’tselem said.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)