ICC Prosecutor: Escalation of Violence Could Constitute a Crime under Rome Statute

International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said today that the escalation of violence in the Palestinian territories could constitute crimes under the Rome Statute.

“I note with great concern the escalation of violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as in and around Gaza, and the possible commission of crimes under the Rome Statute,” said Bensouda in a tweet.

The ICC has decided earlier this year to open an investigation into war crimes against the Palestinians with specific attention to the 2014 Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)